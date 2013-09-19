Traders Watch List - DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL C (OTCMKTS: SHECY), GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS: NILSY), BIO-Key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BKYI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL C (OTCMKTS: SHECY), GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS: NILSY), BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BKYI).



DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS: DNPLY) opened its last trade at the price of $10.23. Its closing price was $10.45 after gaining 1.46% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 81.417 shares, while its average trading volume remained 17.436 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.88.



Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in printing and beverage activities in Japan. The company is involved in the planning, production, film making, printing, and bookbinding; credit card security and security systems.



Will DNPLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL C (OTCMKTS: SHECY) percentage change surged 4.91% to close at $15.60 with the total traded volume of 90.424 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 23.814 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.49 - $17.83, while its day lowest price was $15.11. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.62.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and semiconductor silicones in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and China.



Will SHECY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS: NILSY) traded on volume of 87.535 shares in the last session against average volume of 51.094 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $14.73 and closed at $15.22 by scoring 4.23% increased. In the last three months the stock was up 3.12%.



Open Joint Stock Company ?Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel?, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, extraction, refining, and metallurgical processing of minerals; and production, marketing, and sale of base and precious metals.



Will NILSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BKYI) started its last trading session with the price of $0.29 and closed at $0.273 by scoring -7.29%. The stock traded with total volume of 647.735 shares, while the average trading volume remained 144.032 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.29. Day range for the stock was $0.24 -$0.29.



BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions to private and public sector customers.



Will BKYI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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