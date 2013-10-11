Traders Watch List - Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY), US Tungsten Corp (OTCMKTS:USTU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY), US Tungsten Corp (OTCMKTS:USTU)



Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIY) opened its last trade at the price of $78.77. Its closing price was $79.62 after gaining 2.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 31.173 shares, while its average trading volume remained 173.644 shares. Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



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PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) percentage change surged 2.47% to close at $9.96 with the total traded volume of 49.313 shares while its average volume of 154.600 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.01 - $10.40, while its day lowest price was $9.83. The share price hit the day highest price of $10.01. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



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KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) traded on volume of 154.717 shares in the last session against average volume of 65.030 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $13.55 and closed at $13.60 by scoring 0.22%. In the last three months the stock was up 4.62% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.53 - $14.34. KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



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US Tungsten Corp (OTCMKTS:USTU) started its last trading session with the price of $0.35 and closed at $0.374 by scoring 24.80%. The stock traded with total volume of 284.786 shares, while the average trading volume remained 42.426 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -7.52. Day range for the stock was $0.33 and $0.38. US Tungsten Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a new business or assets from another company and start a new business.



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