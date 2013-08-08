Traders Watch List - Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc(NYSE:CLF), Lennar Corporation(NYSE:LEN), Best Buy Co., Inc.(NYSE:BBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc(NYSE:CLF), Lennar Corporation(NYSE:LEN), Best Buy Co., Inc.(NYSE:BBY)



Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL) increased +0.29% and closed at $20.98 on a traded volume of 5.78 million shares, in comparison to 8.51 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +76.75%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.00 billion and its total outstanding shares are 857.95 million. Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. Its route network is centered around a system of hub and international gateway airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Detroit, Memphis, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York - LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including telephone reservations, delta.com, global distribution systems, and online travel agencies. Its also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for other aviation and airline customers, as well as offers staffing services, professional security and training services, and aviation solutions for third parties; vacation packages; and aircraft charters and aircraft management and programs. As of June 24, 2013, it had a fleet of approximately 700 aircraft. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.



Will DAL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc(NYSE:CLF) plunged -1.65% and closed at $20.21 on a traded volume of 5.61 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.77 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.25%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.91 and $20.64. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, engages in the production of iron ore pellets, fines and lump ore, and metallurgical coal.



Has CLF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lennar Corporation(NYSE:LEN) dropped down -3.15% and closed at $32.25. So far in three months, the stock is down -23.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.26 and $44.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.30. Its introductory price for the day was $33.16, with the overall traded volume of 5.60 million shares. Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding, financial services, and real estate businesses in the United States.



Has LEN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Best Buy Co., Inc.(NYSE:BBY), after opening its shares at the price of $31.12, dropped -3.03% to close at $30.44 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.51 million shares, in comparison to 4.42 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $11.20 and $31.73 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.18. Its introductory price for the day was $31.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as an e-commerce and physical retailer of consumer electronics in the United States, Europe, Canada, and China.



Why Should Investors Buy BBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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