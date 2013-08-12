Trader's Watch List: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Rent-a-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)



DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened its shares at the price of $26.50 for the day. Its closing price was $27.09 after gaining +1.61% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.16 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 595,684.00 shares. The beta of DXCM stands at0.77.



DexCom, Inc. (DexCom) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization.



Why Should Investors Buy DXCM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) percentage change surged +0.05% to close at $44.02 with the total traded volume of 1.15 million shares, and average volume of 930,043.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.33 - $49.61, while its day lowest price was $43.83 and it hit its day highest price at $44.39.



Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment.



Will LAMR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) started its trading session with the price of $141.71 and closed at $142.07 by scoring +0.05%. CELG’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.13 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.62 million shares. The beta of CELG stands at 0.80. Day range of the stock was $141.41 -$144.92.



Celgene Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies designed to treat cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases.



For How Long CELG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) ended its day with the loss of -0.23% and closed at the price of $38.89 after opening at $38.98. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.12 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 459,388.00 shares.



Rent-A-Center, Inc. is a rent-to-own operator in North America. It provides the customers the ownership of durable products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers.



Has RCII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/