Traders Watch List - diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DDXS), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DDXS), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY).



diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) decreased -2.88% and closed at $1.35 on a traded volume of 145.037 shares, in comparison to 227.363 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 297.06%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $73.18 million and its total outstanding shares are 54.21 million



Will DDXS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) soared 1.24% and closed at $76.22 on a traded volume of 22.977 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 29.758 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 21.68%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $75.37 and $76.25.



Will DDAIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS) jumped 0.18% and closed at $5.64. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.94%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.75and $6.90 and during the previous trading session it marked $5.68 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.90 and the overall traded volume that day was 176.787 shares.



Will FNMAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) ended its day with the plunge of -0.38%. It was closed at the price of $28.48 after making its opening at $28.33. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 10.533 shares, as compared to its average volume of 11.229 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $28.33, while it scored its top level for the day at $28.62. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.05 points.



Will MITEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



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