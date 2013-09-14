Traders Watch List - Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares, Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU), Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA: DXJ), International Business Machines Corp.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: FAZ), Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU), Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA: DXJ), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).



Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: FAZ) decreased -0.71% and closed at $29.35 on a traded volume of 3.79M shares, in comparison to 636.551 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -53.24%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million



Will FAZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index).



Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU) soared 0.17% and closed at $36.15 on a traded volume of 3.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.86 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 17.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $35.95 and $36.35.



Will SU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Suncor Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company.



Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA: DXJ) jumped 0.49% and closed at $47.13. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.70 and $53.95 and during the previous trading session it marked $47.20 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $46.93 and the overall traded volume that day was 742.396 shares.



Will DXJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index).



International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) after opening its shares at the price of $191.21, jumped 0.75% to close the day at $192.17. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.71 million shares, in comparison to 3.32 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $181.10 and $215.90 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $193.10.



Will IBM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Global Technology Services, Global Business Services, Software, Systems and Technology, and Global Financing.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/