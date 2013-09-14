Traders Watch list - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).



E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) increased 1.41% and closed at $58.88 on a traded volume of 3.30 million shares, in comparison to 3.90 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 31.69%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $54.51 billion and its total outstanding shares are 925.81 million



Will DD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide.



Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) plunged -0.25% and closed at $67.91 on a traded volume of 3.29 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $47.19 and $68.14.



Will NKE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories, as well as in the provision of services to men, women, and kids worldwide.



Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) jumped 0.20% and closed at $87.01. The 52-week range for the stock is $79.49 and $99.70 and during the previous trading session it marked $87.20 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $86.38 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.28 million shares.



Will CAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide.



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) after opening its shares at the price of $96.69, dropped -0.87% to close the day at $94.70. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.27 million shares, in comparison to 2.62 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $65.82 and $96.75 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $96.75.



Will APC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States and internationally.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/