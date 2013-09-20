Traders Watch List - E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS: XUII), Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS: IMSC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS: XUII), Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS: IMSC).



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI) opened its last trade at the price of $0.04. Its closing price was $0.0370 after gaining 10.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.58 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.35 million shares.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Will EWSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) percentage change plunged -2.42% to close at $33.93 with the total traded volume of 108.188 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 30.310 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $29.02 - $35.97, while its day lowest price was $33.93. The share price hit the day highest price of $34.17.



United Overseas Bank Limited provides various banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment offers deposits, loans, investments, and credit and debit cards



Will UOVEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS: XUII) traded on volume of 1.32 million shares in the last session against average volume of 10.90 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.0290 by scoring 3.57%.In the last three months the stock was down -91.76% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.02 - $0.75.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com.



Will XUII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS: IMSC) started its last trading session with the price of $1.17 and closed at $1.12 by scoring -4.27%. The stock traded with total volume of 186.939 shares, while the average trading volume remained 110.086 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.19. Day range for the stock was $1.10 -$1.17.



Implant Sciences Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and systems for use in security, safety, and defense industries primarily in the United States, China, and Iraq.



Will IMSC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/