Traders Watch List - Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CCGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CCGI).



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0088 after losing -9.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.14 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.04 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -10.38.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Will EAPH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC) showed no change, close at $0.0150 with the total traded volume of 3.74 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 8.80 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0035 - $0.0445, while its day lowest price was $0.0125. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.015.



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



Is NPHC a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) traded on volume of 38.368 shares in the last session against average volume of 38.412 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.28 and closed at $10.44 by scoring -0.93%.In the last three months, the stock was -14.78%.



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Will UNICY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS: CCGI) started its last trading session with the price of $1.24 and closed at $1.21 by scoring -0.82%. The stock traded with total volume of 78.073 shares, while the average trading volume remained 46.041 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -805.60. Day range for the stock was $1.15 -$1.24.



Car Charging Group, Inc., a development stage company, provides electric charging services for the electric vehicle (EV) automobile market primarily in North America.



Will CCGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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