Traders Watch List - Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN) opened its last trade at the price of $15.64. Its closing price was $15.60 and showed no change for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.74 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.47 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.18.



Elan Corporation, plc operates as a biotechnology company in the United States, Ireland, and internationally.



Is ELN a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) percentage change plunged -3.11% to close at $7.48 with the total traded volume of 3.72 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 2.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.61 - $9.55, while its day lowest price was $7.42. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.74.



Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



Will KEG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA) traded on volume of 3.71 million shares in the last session against average volume of 4.31 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $17.66 and closed at $17.57 by scoring -0.28%.In the last three months the stock was up 0.51% while its 52 week range of the stock was $16.48 - $24.29.



Encana Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration for, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.



Will ECA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) started its last trading session with the price of $13.81 and closed at $14.25 by scoring 3.86%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.70 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.06 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.55. Day range for the stock was $13.75 -$14.43.



Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in the United States.



Will BYD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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