Trader's Watch List - Eli Lilly & Co.(NYSE:LLY), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd(NYSE:KORS), Marathon Petroleum Corp(NYSE:MPC), UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH)

Eli Lilly & Co.(NYSE:LLY) increased +0.71% and closed at $53.88 on a traded volume of 3.64 million shares, in comparison to 4.76 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +9.25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $60.70 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.13 billion. Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide.



Michael Kors Holdings Ltd(NYSE:KORS) soared +0.22% and closed at $68.80 on a traded volume of 3.69 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.33 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +18.54%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $68.05 and $69.23. Michael Kors Holdings Limited engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retail of branded women?s apparel and accessories, and men?s apparel. The company sells its products primarily under the names of Michael Kors, MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and KORS MICHAEL KORS.



Marathon Petroleum Corp(NYSE:MPC) dropped down -4.21% and closed at $71.93. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.9%. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.95 and $92.73 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $74.17. Its introductory price for the day was $73.88, with the overall traded volume of 3.62 million shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, transporting, and marketing petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Pipeline Transportation segments.



UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH), after opening its shares at the price of $73.03, dropped -1.23% to close at $72.26 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.62million shares, in comparison to 5.27 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $50.62 and $73.66 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $73.03. Its introductory price for the day was $73.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The company?s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for large national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health.



