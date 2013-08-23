Trader's Watch List - Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY), Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY), Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY)



Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) increased +1.11% and closed at $51.85on a traded volume of 1.60 million shares, in comparison to 1.68 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.51%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.68 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 360.33 million. Equity Residential (EQR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and management of multi-family residential properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents, in United States.



For How Long EQR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU) gain +3.18% and closed at $23.35 on a traded volume of 1.57million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.73%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.69 and $23.50. Youku Tudou Inc. (Youku), formerly Youku Inc., is an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s Internet television platform enables consumers to search, view and share video content across multiple devices.



For How Long YOKU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) jumped up +1.01% and closed at $46.88. So far in three months, the stock is up +8.87%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.91 and $55.71 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $47.09. Its introductory price for the day was $46.97, with the overall traded volume of 1.56million shares. Infosys Limited (Infosys), formerly Infosys Technologies Limited, provides business consulting, technology, engineering and outsourcing services. Its end-to-end business solutions include consulting and systems integration comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologie



For How Long INFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY), after opening its shares at the price of $51.00, jumped up 3.69% to close at $52.48 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.56 million shares, in comparison to 1.73 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $47.83and $69.19 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $52.62. Its introductory price for the day was $51.00. Joy Global Inc. is a manufacturer and servicer of high productivity mining equipment for the extraction of coal and other minerals and ores. The Company's equipment is used in mining regions throughout the world to mine coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, and other minerals.



Will JOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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