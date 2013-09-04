Traders Watch List - F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)



F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened the session at $84.22, remained amid the day range of $84.16 - $86.11, and closed the session at $85.02. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.97% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.50 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.62 million shares. F5 Networks, Inc. provides application delivery networking technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications, and the security, performance, and availability of servers and other network resources.



For How Long FFIV’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded with volume of 1.49 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.01 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.25 - $25.40. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.51% and closed its session at $22.87. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.30 billion. Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets electro-optical products for the automotive, commercial building, and aircraft industries primarily in the United States, Germany, and Japan.



For How Long GNTX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) exchanged 1.44 million shares and the average volume remained 870,728 shares. The stock dropped -0.59% and closed the session at $41.82. The beta of the stock remained 2.85 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.36. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 109.11 million. Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States. It sells advertising space on billboards, including bulletins and posters; logo signs located near highway exits; and exterior and interior of public transportation vehicles.



Why Should Investors Buy LAMR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) volume of 1.42 million shares, while the average volume remained 884,261 shares. The stock advanced +0.60% and finished the session Tuesday at $55.20. The EPS of the stock remained 2.87. The one month of the stock was -6.77% and three month trend remained negative -5.45%. Northern Trust Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions worldwide. Its Corporate and Institutional Services unit provides asset servicing and related services.



Why Should Investors Buy NTRS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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