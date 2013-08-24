Trader's Watch List - Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD), Broadcom Corporation(NASDAQ:BRCM), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD), Texas Instruments Incorporated(NASDAQ:TXN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD), Broadcom Corporation(NASDAQ:BRCM), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD), Texas Instruments Incorporated(NASDAQ:TXN)



Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD) after opening its shares at the price of $59.99, dropped -0.48% to close at $59.64 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.22 million shares, in comparison to 8.63 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $28.07 and $64.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $60.12. Its introductory price for the day was $59.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines. Gilead’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, liver diseases, such as hepatitis B and C and cardiovascular/metabolic and respiratory conditions.



Has GILD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) plunged -0.32% and closed at $25.24 on a traded volume of 6.15 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.95 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -31.11%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.09 and $25.48. Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) is a global semiconductor solution for wired and wireless communications. Broadcom products seamlessly deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environment. The Company provides system-on-a-chip (SoC), and software solutions.



Has BRCM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD) jumped up +1.22% and closed at $29.95. So far in three months, the stock is up +2.01%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.42 and $31.02 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.98. Its introductory price for the day was $29.80, with the overall traded volume of 5.60 million shares. Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a mobile communications company operating across the globe providing a range of communications services. It has a global presence, with equity interests in over 30 countries and over 40 partner markets worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy VOD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), increased +0.64% and closed at $39.07 on a traded volume of 5.16 million shares, in comparison to 7.17 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +28.22%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.10 billion. Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) designs and makes semiconductors that the Company sells to electronics designers and manufacturers all over the world. The Company has four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless and Other.



For How Long TXN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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