Traders Watch List - Goliath Film and Media Holdings (OTCMKTS: GFMH), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB: CLDS), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Goliath Film and Media Holdings (OTCMKTS: GFMH), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB: CLDS), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY).



Goliath Film and Media Holdings (OTCMKTS: GFMH) increased 80.56% and closed at $0.0065 on a traded volume of 2.95 million shares, in comparison to 75.525 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 140.74%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $599.452 and its total outstanding shares are 92.22 million



Will GFMH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Goliath Film and Media Holdings, a development stage company, distributes motion pictures, educational videos, and other video products in the United States and internationally.



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB: CLDS) plunged -1.69% and closed at $0.580 on a traded volume of 211.035 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 145.990shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.52 and $0.58.



Will CLDS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company.



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) jumped 3.21% and closed at $17.19. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.73 and $17.24 and during the previous trading session it marked $17.24 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.11 and the overall traded volume that day was 33.993 shares.



Will SBGSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) after opening its shares at the price of $4.54, dropped -0.44% to close the day at $4.52. The stock ended on a traded volume of 42.604 shares, in comparison to 102.270 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.69 and $5.90 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.66.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/