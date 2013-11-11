Trader's Watch List: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) , Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) , Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL)



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) opened its shares at the price of $11.52 for the day. Its closing price was $12.90 after gaining +18.68% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.06 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.89 million shares. The beta of HALO stands at1.62. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human enzymes.



Will HALO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) percentage change plunged -0.61% to close at $21.08 with the total traded volume of 132,678.00shares, and average volume of 50,089.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.85 - $26.20, while its day lowest price was $20.70 and it hit its day highest price at $21.17. Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, WilPhoenix and WilHunter.



Will AWLCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) started its trading session with the price of $7.50 and closed at $7.70 by scoring+12.99%. ARAY’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.91 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.09 million shares. The beta of ARAY stands at 0.97. Day range of the stock was $7.32 -$7.87.



For How Long ARAY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) ended its day with the loss of -24.49% and closed at the price of $0.370 after opening at $0.46. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 800,944.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 50,138.00 shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases and cancer utilizing its proprietary drug discovery SIGMACEPTOR platform.



Will AVXL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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