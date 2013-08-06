Trader's Watch List - HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), the PMI Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), The PMI Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)



HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY) ended higher +0.27% and complete the day at $7.42. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 69,739. After opening at $7.35, the stock hit as high as $7.42. However, it traded between $6.08 and $7.60 over the last twelve months.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



For How Long HNNMY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL ) closed yesterday at $0.510, a +3.03% increase. Around 163,211 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 25,786 shares. The company is now valued at around $56.56 million.



Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., formerly Diamond Ranch Foods, Ltd., through its subsidiaries focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables and live plant material and the production of functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry.



For How Long PLPL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The PMI Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) moved +7.14 percent higher at $0.0600 and traded between $0.04 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.76%, which stands at -9.09% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 328.57%.



The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations,



For How Long PPMIQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares fall, losing -2.33 percent to close at $18.86. The stock is up around 19.14% this year and 33.85% for the last 12 months. Around 221,486 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 99,418 shares.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses. It offers life, pensions, and accident and health insurance products; savings and investment products; wealth management solutions; and employee benefits, credit insurance, and retirement services.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/