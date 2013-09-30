Trader's Watch List: Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), China Sunergy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CSUN), TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), Prosensa Holding NV (NASDAQ:RNA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), China Sunergy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CSUN), TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), Prosensa Holding NV (NASDAQ:RNA)



Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) opened its shares at the price of $6.09 for the day. Its closing price was $6.20 after gaining +0.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.07 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 959,714.00 shares. The beta of IMMU stands at1.72. Immunomedics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune, and other serious diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy IMMU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



China Sunergy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CSUN) percentage change surged +29.14% to close at $4.21 with the total traded volume of 1.06 million shares, and average volume of 188,132.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.03 - $4.31, while its day lowest price was $3.19 and it hit its day highest price at $4.31.



Will CSUN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) started its trading session with the price of $11.35 and closed at $11.84 by scoring +5.81%. TFSL’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.06 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 285,874.00 shares. The beta of TFSL stands at 0.46. Day range of the stock was $11.32 -$11.85. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland. It provides retail consumer banking, such as mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services.



For How Long TFSL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Prosensa Holding NV (NASDAQ:RNA) ended its day with the gain of +6.01% and closed at the price of $6.88 after opening at $6.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.06 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 969,942.00 shares. Prosensa Holding B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid-modulating therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders.



For How Long RNA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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