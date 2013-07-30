Traders Watch List - INNOCAP INC, Lot78 Inc, Swingplane Ventures, Inc., Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: INNOCAP INC (OTCBB:INNO), Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE), Swingplane Ventures, Inc. (OTCBB:SWVI), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN)



INNOCAP INC (OTCBB:INNO) remained a volume gainer of 649,418 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 449,173 shares. The stock opened the session at $0.03 and was recently trading at $0.0280 and the stock plunged -18.84%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.62 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -65%. Innocap, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on finding and assisting in the salvage of sunken ships. It intends to locate, salvage, and bring historical impact from deep sea projects; and consider projects that might be attractive for the sale of video rights to the search and recovery efforts in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.



In the recent trading session, Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE) exchanged 30,911 shares and the average volume remained 361,150 shares. The stock, in the current trading session, was at $0.350, with the drop of -2.78%. Tracking the three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at -95.76% and -50%, respectively. Lot78, Inc. offers design, marketing, distribution, and sale of urban apparel, retailing in six continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and South America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, United Kingdom.



Swingplane Ventures, Inc. (OTCBB:SWVI) enhanced 6.06% and its trading price was $0.0175 recently. The volume of the stock was 229,800 shares and the average volume remained 615,184 shares. The stock traded amid the day price range of $0.02 - $0.02. The market capitalization of the stock remained 7.61 million. Swingplane Ventures, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper. It holds interests in the Algarrobo property that consists of 32 tenures covering a total area of 6,161 hectares located to the north of Santiago, in the III Region, Chanaral province, Chile. The company is based in Santiago, Chile.



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) exchanged 8.91 million shares in the recent trading session, and its average trading remained 52.42 million shares. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.62 million. YTD trend of the stock was positive 126.67%. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. It develops HemaXellerate, a cellular drug to heal damaged bone marrow; and HemaXellerate I, which is a patient-specific composition of cells that have been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies.



