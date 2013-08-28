Trader's Watch List: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS), Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS), Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) opened its shares at the price of $15.83 for the day. Its closing price was $15.66 after losing -2.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.51 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.23 million shares. The beta of IPG stands at1.88.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing.



Will IPG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS) percentage change plunged -0.25% to close at $15.91 with the total traded volume of 2.47 million shares, and average volume of 4.86 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.24 - $17.51, while its day lowest price was $15.90 and it hit its day highest price at $15.96.



Saks Incorporated is a department store retailer. The Company, and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of Saks Fifth Avenue (SFA) stores and SFA e-commerce operations (Saks Direct), as well as Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH (OFF 5TH).



Why Should Investors Buy SKS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF) started its trading session with the price of $8.66 and closed at $8.66 by scoring -1.81%. NRF’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.44 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.04 million shares. The beta of NRF stands at 1.83.



NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is an internally managed real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages portfolios of commercial real estate debt, commercial real estate securities and net lease properties.



Has NRF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) ended its day with the gain of +6.86% and closed at the price of $2.96 after opening at $2.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.22 million shares.



Frontline Ltd. is a Bermuda-based shipping company engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of oil tanker.



Why Should Investors Buy FRO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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