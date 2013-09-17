Traders Watch List - IONA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IONAF), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IONA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IONAF), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO).



IONA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IONAF) increased 4.20% and closed at $0.584 on a traded volume of 587.400shares, in comparison to 222.882 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 12.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $198.70 million.



Will IONAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Iona Energy Inc. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom's North Sea.



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) plunged -0.45% and closed at $6.71 on a traded volume of 47.192 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 120.760 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 18.55%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.70 and $6.75.



Will CRRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide.



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG) dropped -1.00% and closed at $1.98. So far in three months, the stock is down -25.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.91 and $3.38 and during the previous trading session it marked $2.00 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.88 and the overall traded volume that day was 76.734 shares.



Will VPIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO) after opening its shares at the price of $0.01 jumped 1.45% to close the day at $0.0070. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.13 million shares, in comparison to 5.28 million shares of average trading volume.



Will SKTO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States.



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