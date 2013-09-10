Traders Watch List - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)



Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) volume of 6.82 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 9.09 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $67.52 - $94.2 and the day range was $87.01 - $87.60.The stock opened the session at $87.39, remained amid the day range of $87.01 - $87.60, and closed the session at $87.56. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.46% in previous trading session. Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various products in the health care field worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices and Diagnostics.



For How Long JNJ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded 6.71 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.48 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $84.02 - $86.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +2.64%, while its closing price stayed at $85.59. The market capitalization of the stock remained 55.43 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -4.48%. Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide.



For How Long CAT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV) volume of the stock was 672,192 shares in the most recent session. The stock boosted +3.76% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $25.64. The stock traded 672,192 shares in its previous trading session.



Will XIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) traded with volume of 6.53 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.25 million shares. The stock grew +5.40% and finished the trading at $33.99. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.56 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.84. Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding, financial services, and real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates in Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Homebuilding Southeast Florida, Homebuilding Houston, Financial Services, and Rialto Investments segments.



Why Should Investors Buy LEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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