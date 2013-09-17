Traders Watch List - Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), BG Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BRGYY), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ), Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BRGYY), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY).



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) increased 1.05% and closed at $29.92 on a traded volume of 28.511 shares, in comparison to 59.847 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 15.39%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.28 billion.



Will KCRPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BRGYY) soared 0.37% and closed at $19.10 on a traded volume of 46.334 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 98.011 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.06 and $19.37.



Will BRGYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company’s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ) dropped -11.21% and closed at $0.150. So far in three months, the stock is down -67.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.03 and $1.30 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.17 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.14 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.54 million shares.



Will EXMCQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide.



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) after opening its shares at the price of $14.37, 0.99% to close the day at $14.24. The stock ended on a traded volume of 35.900 shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $11.26 and $15.45 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.37.



Will IDCBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide. Its Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/