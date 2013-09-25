Traders Watch List - Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO),Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO),Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT).



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) opened its last trade at the price of $30.50. Its closing price was $30.45 after losing -0.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 43.100 shares, while its average trading volume remained 61.945 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.40.



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO) percentage change surged 10.00% to close at $0.0990 with the total traded volume of 676.512 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 8.556 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.19, while its day lowest price was $0.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.10.



Readen Holding Corp., a development stage company intends to provide investment and financial services. Readen Holding Corp. was formerly known as Wellux International Inc. and changed its name to Readen Holding Corp.



Will RHCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) traded on volume of 930.740 shares in the last session against average volume of 3.88 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.155 by scoring -3.06%.In the last three months the stock was up 110.88 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.05 - $0.23.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



Will LQMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) started its last trading session with the price of $1.73 and closed at $1.85 by scoring 5.71%. The stock traded with total volume of 82.984 shares, while the average trading volume remained 91.639 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -3.78. Day range for the stock was $1.73 and $1.90.



GRILLiT, Inc. operates a chain of fast casual dining restaurants under the GRILLiT brand. The company specializes in salads, rice bowls, noodles, wraps, and grilled chicken and steak.



Will GRLT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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