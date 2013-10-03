Traders Watch List - Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT), Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT), Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY).



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) opened its last trade at the price of $12.41. Its closing price was $12.28 after losing -2.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 101.215 shares, while its average trading volume remained 219.714 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.122. Description Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products.



Will KGFHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH) percentage change surged 3.42% to close at $1.21 with the total traded volume of 130.347 shares while its average volume of 130.500 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.35 - $1.42, while its day lowest price was $1.13. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.22. Signature Group Holdings, Inc., a diversified enterprise, engages in industrial supply and special situations finance activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Supply and Signature Special Situations.



Will SGGH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) traded on volume of 299.600 shares in the last session against average volume of 626 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.79 and closed at $0.780 by scoring 1.30%. In the last three months the stock was up 18.18/% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.43 - $1.14. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



Will PVCT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY) started its last trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0690 by scoring 28.25%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.18 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 789.035 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.34. Day range for the stock was $0.05 and $0.07. Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. provides application software, cloud-based and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.



Will VCSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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