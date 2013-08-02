Trader's Watch List - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY), COLOSSUS MINERALS (OTCMKTS:COLUF), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:RXIID), SPROTT RESOURCE CP

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY), COLOSSUS MINERALS (OTCMKTS:COLUF), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:RXIID), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF)



Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) gain 3.72% to closed at the price of $2.79 after opening at $2.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 177,518.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 292,699.00shares. Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN) is a Netherlands-based telecommunications and information and communication technology (ICT) service provider.



COLOSSUS MINERALS (OTCMKTS:COLUF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 216,087.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 147,933.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.69 for the day and its closing price was $0.644 after decline -6.67%. Colossus Minerals Inc., a development stage mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily holds a 75% interest in the Serra Pelada Mine, a gold-platinum-palladium project, which covers an area of approximately 100 hectares and is located in Pará, Brazil. Colossus Minerals Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:RXIID) traded with volume of 43,326.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 41,445.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.14 and closed at 4.00 after decline -4.08%. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (RXi) is a development-stage company. The Company is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies addressing medical needs using RNA interference (RNAi)-targeted technologies.



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) stock traded with total volume of 45,796.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 95,669.00 shares. SCPZF started its trading session with the price of $3.46 and closed at $3.58 after gain 3.59%. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



