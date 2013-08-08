Trader's Watch List - Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE)



Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY) ended higher +0.41% and complete the day at $74.20. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 30,737. After opening at $73.40, the stock hit as high as $74.95. However, it traded between $46.78 and $88.38 over the last twelve months.

KUBOTA CORPORATION is a manufacturer of farm equipment, engines and construction machinery



For How Long KUBTY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY) closed yesterday at $7.39. Around 98,698 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 71,786 shares. The company is now valued at around $53.97 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally. The company offers tops, shirts and blouses, cardigans and jumpers, trousers, jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets and coats, blazers and waistcoats, sportswear, swimwear, lingerie, nightwear, socks and tights, shoes, accessories, and maternity wear, as well as cosmetics consisting of make-up and skincare products for women.



How Should Investors Trade HNNMY Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC) close at $0.0040 and traded between $0.0035 and $0.0048 after opening the day at $0.0048. Its performance over the last five days remained -34.43%, which stands at -51.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -92%.

MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments



What MYEC Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) shares rose, gaining +7.14 percent to close at $0.0030. The stock is up around 200% for the last 12 months. Around 26.79 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 55.72 million shares.

Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewable energy solutions in Latin America.



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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