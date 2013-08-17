Trader's Watch List - Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN), Newcastle Investment Corp.(NYSE:NCT), E-House (China) Holdings Limited (ADR)(NYSE:EJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN), Newcastle Investment Corp.(NYSE:NCT), E-House (China) Holdings Limited (ADR)(NYSE:EJ)



Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) ended its day with the decline of -1.98% and closed at the price of $11.88 after opening at 12.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.43 M shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.57M shares. Lexington Realty Trust (Lexington) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the investment in and acquisition, ownership, financing and management of portfolios of single-tenant office, industrial and retail properties.



Has LXP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 3.29M shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.77M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $3.69 for the day and its closing price was $3.59 after declining -3.49% for the day. Renren Inc. operates real name social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform enables its users to connect and communicate with each other, share information and user-generated content, play online games, listen to music, shop for deals and a range of other features and services.



Will RENN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Newcastle Investment Corp.(NYSE:NCT) traded with volume of 3.35M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 4.08M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $5.34 and closed at $5.25 after decline -0.76%. Newcastle Investment Corp. (Newcastle) is a real estate investment and finance company. Newcastle invests in, and actively manages, a portfolio of, real estate securities, loans, excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and other real estate related assets.



Will NCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E-House (China) Holdings Limited (ADR)(NYSE:EJ) stock traded with total volume of 3.24M shares, while the average trading volume remained 408,350.00 shares. EJ started its trading session with the price of $7.26 and closed at $6.07 after decline -4.11%. E-House (China) Holdings Limited (E-House) is a real estate services company in People’s Republic of China. E-House provides primary real estate agency services, secondary real estate brokerage services, real estate information and consulting services, real estate advertising services, real estate online services and real estate investment fund management services.



Where EJ is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



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