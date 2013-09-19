Traders Watch List - LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCMKTS: BCYP), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCMKTS: BCYP), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC).



LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.07. Its closing price was $8.23 after gaining 3.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 140.858 shares, while its average trading volume remained 111.722 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.84.



Lonza Group AG supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, healthcare, and life-science industries worldwide.



Will LZAGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF) percentage change surged 5.01% to close at $111.00 with the total traded volume of 18.514 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 27.869 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.45 - $116.49, while its day lowest price was $108.52. The share price hit the day highest price of $111.90.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



Will AMAVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Blue Calypso Inc (OTCMKTS: BCYP) traded on volume of 1.34 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.34 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.14 and closed at $0.140 by scoring -2.78% decreased. In the last one month the stock was up 7.69%.



Blue Calypso, Inc. operates as a mobile and social media marketing company. The company provides a patented social mobile advertising platform for advertisers to offer advertising content to its subscribers, who endorse the products and services of the advertisers using their mobile smart phones or personal computers.



Will BCYP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.11 and closed at $0.105 by scoring -3.93%. The stock traded with total volume of 929.642 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.07 million shares. Day range for the stock was $0.10 -$0.11.



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



Will TRTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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