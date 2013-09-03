Trader's Watch List - LyondellBasell Industries NV(NYSE:LYB), iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF)(NYSEARCA:HYG),the TJX Companies, Inc.(NYSE:TJX),United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LyondellBasell Industries NV(NYSE:LYB), iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF)(NYSEARCA:HYG),The TJX Companies, Inc.(NYSE:TJX),United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).



LyondellBasell Industries NV(NYSE:LYB) ended lower -0.21% and complete the day at $70.15. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.80 million. After opening at $70.43, the stock hit as high as $70.67. However, it traded between $44.87 and $71.33 over the last twelve months.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V., together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and sells chemicals and polymers; refines crude oil; produces gasoline blending components; and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers.



Has LYB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF)(NYSEARCA:HYG) closed yesterday at $91.35, a -0.09% decrease. Around 2.49 million. The company is now valued at around $14.46 billion.



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.



Has HYG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The TJX Companies, Inc.(NYSE:TJX) moved -0.53 percent lower at $52.72 and traded between $52.56 and $53.15 after opening the day at $53.10. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.16%, which stands at 1.21% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 24.19%.



The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX Europe. Its apparel and home fashions chains sell family apparel, including footwear and accessories



Why Should Investors Buy TJX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



United Technologies Corporation(NYSE:UTX) shares fall, losing -0.36 percent to close at $100.10. The stock is up around 22.06% this year and 25% for the last 12 months. Around 2.49 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.82 million shares.



United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services



Will UTX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/