Traders Watch List - Media Analytics Corp (OTCBB:MEDA), SWORDFISH FINANCIAL (OTCMKTS:SWRF), Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ISNPY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Media Analytics Corp (OTCBB:MEDA), SWORDFISH FINANCIAL (OTCMKTS:SWRF), Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ISNPY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH).



Media Analytics Corp (OTCBB:MEDA) opened its last trade at the price of $0.55. Its closing price was $0.420 after losing -31.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 221.580 shares, while its average trading volume remained 106.470 shares. Fan Sport, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and providing social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts.



Will MEDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SWORDFISH FINANCIAL (OTCMKTS:SWRF) percentage change surged 14.81% to close at $0.0062 with the total traded volume of 8.92 million shares while its average volume of 2.17 million shares, while its day lowest price was $0.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.01. IPoint Television, LLC, also known as iPoint TV, provides live-streaming cable television (TV) entertainment services via Internet.



Will SWRF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) traded on volume of 44.698 shares in the last session against average volume of 39.975 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $13.08 and closed at $13.03 by scoring -3.48%.In the last three months the stock was up 31.35 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.36 - $13.90. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in banking, insurance, asset management, consumer credit, leasing, factoring, pension funds, fiduciary services, and electronic payments businesses.



Will ISNPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) started its last trading session with the price of $2.33 and closed at $2.31 by scoring -2.53%. The stock traded with total volume of 83.117 shares, while the average trading volume remained 213.994 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.22. Day range for the stock was $2.29 and $2.36. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States.



Will LBMH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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