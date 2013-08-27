Trader's Watch List -Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:VIV), ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:VIV), ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX)



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) volume of 1.71 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.47 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.98 - $12.38 and the day range was $12.02 - $12.38.The stock opened the session at $12.37, and closed the session at $12.10. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.26% in previous trading session. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers.



Has MPW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:VIV) traded 1.66 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.53 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.66 - $27.71. The stock was a bear and dropped -2.53%, while its closing price stayed at $19.68. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.11 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -24.25%. Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Brazil. The company offers local voice services, including activation, monthly subscription, measured service, and public telephones.



Has VIV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM) volume of the stock was 1.66 million shares in the most recent session. The stock plunged -0.13% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $15.69.



Why Should Investors Buy TWM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX) traded with volume of 1.64 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.49 million shares. The stock decreased -2.32% and finished the trading at $14.71. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.01 billion. Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various banking services in Mexico. Its deposit products include current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposit.



Will BSMX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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