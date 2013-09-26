Traders Watch List - MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI).



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) opened its last trade at the price of $0.04. Its closing price was $0.0399 after losing -2.44% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.41 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.17 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -0.02.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



Will MWIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) percentage change plunged -1.09% to close at $29.87 with the total traded volume of 17.331 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 12.047 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.31 - $33.45, while its day lowest price was $29.82. The share price hit the day highest price of $33.45.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company’s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings.



Will MITEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) traded on volume of 80.29 million shares in the last session against average volume of 43.22 million shares. The company closed at $0.0009 by scoring -18.18%.In the last three months the stock was down -25% .



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



Will AEGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI) started its last trading session with the price of $1.20 and closed at $1.15 by scoring -1.71%. The stock traded with total volume of 52.501 shares, while the average trading volume remained 44.700 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -805.60.



ar Charging Group, Inc., a development stage company, provides electric charging services for the electric vehicle (EV) automobile market primarily in North America.



Will CCGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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