Traders Watch List -Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS).



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU) decreased -0.83% and closed at $6.01 on a traded volume of 1.99 million shares, in comparison to 1.78million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 13.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $85.08 billion and its total outstanding shares are 14.16 billion.



Will MTU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the wholesale and retail securities businesses.



OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX) plunged -2.03% and closed at $10.63 on a traded volume of 1.98 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.17 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -16.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.60 and $10.88.



Will OMX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



OfficeMax Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, distributes business-to-business and retail office products.



LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF) dropped -6.67% and closed at $9.93. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.37%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.00 and $11.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.54. Its introductory price for the day was $10.52, with the overall traded volume of 1.97 million shares.



Will LF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. designs, develops, and markets technology-based learning products and related proprietary content for children worldwide.



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS) after opening its shares at the price of $8.48, dropped -2.22% to close at $8.38 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.00 million shares, in comparison to 1.80 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.32 and $16.35 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.52.



Will SBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services; and supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the State of São Paulo.



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