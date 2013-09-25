Traders Watch List - Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY),Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Massive Dynamics Inc (OTCMKTS:MSSD), One World Holdings Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY),Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Massive Dynamics Inc (OTCMKTS:MSSD), One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO).



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) opened its last trade at the price of $303.94. Its closing price was $305.20 after gaining 0.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.227 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.527 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.11.



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products; mining and sale of iron ore; sales and trading of scrap, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous material products; copper mining in Chile; scrap metal recycling; and nickel and cobalt smelting.



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH) showed no change, close at $0.00060 with the total traded volume of 7.79 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 9.75 million. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.01.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Is EAPH a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Massive Dynamics Inc (OTCMKTS:MSSD) traded on volume of 1.41 million shares in the last session against average volume of 127.874 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0465 by scoring -22.50%.In the last three months the stock was down -97.16% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.04 - $2.08.



Massive Dynamics, Inc. provides services to communication tower operators. Massive Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cupertino, California.



Will MSSD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO) closed at $0.0022 by scoring -12.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 16.63 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.11 million shares.



One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls.



Will OWOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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