Trader's Watch List: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS), Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS), Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING)



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) opened its shares at the price of $16.01 for the day. Its closing price was $16.29 after gaining +2.07% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.58 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.19 million shares. The beta of NBR stands at2.14.



Nabors Industries Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a land drilling contractor in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



For How Long NBR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS) percentage change surged +2.05% to close at $12.96 with the total traded volume of 2.57 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.26 - $14.71, while its day lowest price was $12.81 and it hit its day highest price at $12.98.



For How Long EWS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) started its trading session with the price of $15.29 and closed at $15.96 by scoring +4.31%. RKUS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.41 million shares.



Ruckus Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of Wi-Fi solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartCell Gateway.



Will RKUS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING) ended its day with the gain of +2.63% and closed at the price of $11.33 after opening at $11.26. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.57million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.05 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy ING After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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