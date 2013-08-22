Trader's Watch List - Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR), DDR Corp(NYSE:DDR), Barnes & Noble, Inc.(NYSE:BKS), Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR), DDR Corp(NYSE:DDR), Barnes & Noble, Inc.(NYSE:BKS), Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS).



Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR) ended lower -2.22% and complete the day at $15.41. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.38 million. After opening at $15.69, the stock hit as high as $15.72. However, it traded between $12.75 and $18.24 over the last twelve months.



Nabors Industries Ltd. (Nabors) is the land drilling contractor and land well-servicing and workover contractors in the United States and Canada. The Company markets approximately 474 land drilling rigs for oils and gas land drilling operations in the United States Lower 48 states, Alaska, Canada and over 20 other countries globally.



Has NBR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DDR Corp(NYSE:DDR) closed yesterday at $15.85, a -0.63% decrease. Around 2.37 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.80 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.09 billion.



DDR Corp.(DDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers.



Has DDR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Barnes & Noble, Inc.(NYSE:BKS) moved -0.82 percent lower at $14.49 and traded between $14.48 and $15.11 after opening the day at $14.72. Its performance over the last five days remained -21.25%, which stands at -19.72% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -3.98%.



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (Barnes & Noble) is a bookseller. The Company is a content, commerce and technology company that provides customers access to books, magazines, newspapers and other content across its multi-channel distribution platform. As of April 28, 2012, it operated 1,338 bookstores in 50 states, 647 bookstores on college campuses, and operates one of the Web eCommerce sites, and develops digital content products and software.



Why Should Investors Buy BKS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS) shares fall, losing -2.12 percent to close at $15.72. The stock is down around 14.84% this year and -6.43% for the last 12 months. Around 2.24 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.93million shares.



Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a specialty retailer of private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories, and other non-clothing gift items under the Chico’s, White House / Black Market (WH/BM) and Soma Intimates (Soma) brand names. The Chico’s brand primarily sells designed, private branded clothing focusing on women 30 and over.



Will CHS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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