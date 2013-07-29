Traders Watch List: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR), KV Pharmaceutical Co, NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) opened its shares at the price of $66.96 for the day. Its closing price was $66.90 after losing -0.96% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 669,151.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 911,924.00 shares. The beta of NSRGY stands at 0.62.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



Has NSRGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) percentage change surged +19.32% to close at $0.525 with the total traded volume of 6.01 million shares, more than average volume of 1.17 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $0.82, while its day lowest price was $0.41 and it hit its day highest price at $0.53.

K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products.



Why Should Investors Buy KVPHQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK)remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 11.40 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 12.53 million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.14, while its day lowest price was $0.05 and it hit its day highest price at $0.07. NTEK’s total market capitalization is $36.98 million, along with 577.86 million shares outstanding.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets.



Will NTEK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY)started its trading session with the price of $0.18 and closed at $0.188 by scoring +4.44%. ALBKY’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.28 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 573,177.00 shares. The beta of ALBKY stands at 2.37. Day range of the stock was $0.18 -$0.23.

Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other.



For How Long ALBKY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/