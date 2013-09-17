Traders Watch List - New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE), Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY), FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE), adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY),Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY), FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN).



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE) increased 7.50% and closed at $2.15 on a traded volume of 81.197 shares, in comparison to 72.423 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 121.65%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $52.02 million and its total outstanding shares are 24.19 million



Will NENE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company.



adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)plunged -0.47% and closed at $52.75 on a traded volume of 33.104 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 48.722 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $52.65 and $52.94.



Will ADDYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, producing, and marketing of athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide.



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY) jumped 0.40% and closed at $12.52. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.79%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.03 and $16.89 and during the previous trading session it marked $12.61 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.49 and the overall traded volume that day was 29.338 shares.



Will AAUKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN) after opening its shares at the price of $1.06, dropped -2.88% to close the day at $1.01. The stock ended on a traded volume of 173.795 shares, in comparison to 92.923 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.29 and $7.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.08.



Will FTTN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide.



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