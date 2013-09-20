Trader's Watch List - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Attitude Drinks Inc(OTCMKTS:ATTD), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Attitude Drinks Inc(OTCMKTS:ATTD), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX).



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) ended higher +0.29% and complete the day at $20.61. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 165,960. After opening at $20.66, the stock hit as high as $20.84. However, it traded between $16.44 and $24.15 over the last twelve months.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., together, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive products and marine equipment primarily in Japan, the People?s Republic of China, North America, and Europe. It offers passenger cars, zero emission vehicles, compacts



For How Long NSANY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) closed yesterday at $0.952, a -2.17% decrease. Around 1.14 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.43 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.55 billion.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers



Has MONIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Attitude Drinks Inc(OTCMKTS:ATTD) moved +24.00 percent higher at $0.0031 and traded between $0.0026 and $0.0044 after opening the day at $0.0044. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.9%, which stands at -58.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1450%.



Attitude Drinks Incorporated engages in developing and marketing milk based products in sports recovery and functional dairy segments in the United States. It offers Phase III Recovery, a milk-based protein sports recovery drink for active sports minded males and females from ages 15 to 35



For How Long ATTD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX) shares rose, gaining +8.99 percent to close at $1.94. The stock is up around 223.33% this year and 331.11% for the last 12 months. Around 352,878 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 73,594 shares.



Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents. The company focuses on two segments



Why Should Investors Buy SNGX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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