Traders Watch List - NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY).



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) decreased -1.59% and closed at $29.72 on a traded volume of 13.054 shares, in comparison to 22.781 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 21.8%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.49 billion.



Will NDEKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches.



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF) soared 2.84% and closed at $0.438 on a traded volume of 219.466 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 277.938 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.41 and $0.44.



Will RTRAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG) jumped 6.49% and closed at $2.46. So far in three months, the stock is up 43.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.59 and $2.49 and during the previous trading session it marked $2.49 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.30 and the overall traded volume that day was 111.940 shares.



Will AMZG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States.



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY) ended its day with the rise of 0.54%. It was closed at the price of $24.21 after making its opening at $24.10. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 27.794 shares, as compared to its average volume of 72.340 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $23.97, while it scored its top level for the day at $24.21. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.13 points.



Will GDFZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally. It is also involved in the transmission, storage, distribution, management, and development of gas infrastructures; and provision of energy and environmental services.



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