Trader's Watch List: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP)



PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened its shares at the price of $55.78 for the day. Its closing price was $56.22 after gaining +1.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.55 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.54 million shares. The beta of PCAR stands at1.36. PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and related aftermarket parts worldwide.



Will PCAR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) percentage change plunged -2.11% to close at $45.50 with the total traded volume of 2.54 million shares, and average volume of 1.59 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.02 - $56.50, while its day lowest price was $44.37 and it hit its day highest price at $45.87. Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells custom-designed human interface solutions for electronic devices and products primarily in China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.



Has SYNA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) started its trading session with the price of $106.46 and closed at $100.73 by scoring -6.27%. GTLS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.53 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 426,582.00 shares. The beta of GTLS stands at 2.60. Day range of the stock was $99.99 -$108.62. Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and supplies engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases in the United States, the Czech Republic, China, Germany, and internationally.



Has GTLS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) ended its day with the loss of -2.71% and closed at the price of $28.00 after opening at $28.73. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.54 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.23 million shares. NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutic products in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy NPSP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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