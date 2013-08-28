Traders Watch List -Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Lexington Realty Trust

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).



Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE) showed no change, closed at $11.37 on a traded volume of 1.28 million shares, in comparison to 2.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 7.37%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.55 billion and its total outstanding shares are 487.74 million.



Will PWE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Penn West Petroleum Ltd., an exploration and production company engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in western Canada.



Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO) plunged -1.85% and closed at $15.95 on a traded volume of 1.27 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.24 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -11.98%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.95 and $16.23.



Will BPO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Brookfield Properties Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties. It also provides ancillary real estate service businesses, such as tenant service and amenities.



Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL) dropped -2.17% and closed at $14.00. So far in three months, the stock is down -12.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.63 and $17.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.14. Its introductory price for the day was $14.00, with the overall traded volume of 1.25 million shares.



Will FSL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. provides embedded processing solutions for automotive, networking, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide.



Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) after opening its shares at the price of $11.91, dropped -0.92% to close at $11.91 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.24 million shares, in comparison to 1.75 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.84 and $13.82and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.04.



Where LXP is Headed Exactly? Find Out Here



Lexington Corporate Properties Trust operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT).



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