Trader's Watch List: Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), the Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) opened its shares at the price of $19.73 for the day. Its closing price was $19.45 after losing -1.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.18 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.47 million shares. The beta of PBI stands at1.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. provides software, hardware, and services to enable physical and digital communications in the United States and internationally.



Has PBI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA) percentage change surged +0.44% to close at $18.32 with the total traded volume of 4.15 million shares, and average volume of 4.74 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.48 - $23.19, while its day lowest price was $18.04 and it hit its day highest price at $18.39. Encana Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration for, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ECA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) started its trading session with the price of $3.32 and closed at $3.32 by scoring +0.61%. SNV’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.11 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.46 million shares. The beta of SNV stands at 1.61. Day range of the stock was $3.28 -$3.34.



Will SNV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) ended its day with the loss of -0.41% and closed at the price of $19.29 after opening at $19.42. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.04 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.32 million shares. The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions.



Has WU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/