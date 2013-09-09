Trader's Watch List: PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:DBC), Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), EASY ST50 EUROP a (EPA:ETN), Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:DBC), Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares(NYSE:ETN),Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN)



PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:DBC) opened its shares at the price of $26.67 for the day. Its closing price was $26.66 after gaining +0.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.6 million shares.



For How Long DBC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL) percentage change surged +0.46% to close at $26.04 with the total traded volume of 2.59 million shares, and average volume of 2.43 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.39 - $28.47, while its day lowest price was $25.74 and it hit its day highest price at $26.43.



Newell Rubbermaid Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and commercial products worldwide.



For How Long NWL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN) started its trading session with the price of $65.61 and closed at $65.63 by scoring +0.29%. ETN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.61 million shares. Day range of the stock was $64.56-$66.43.



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a diversified power management company worldwide. The company operates through Electrical Americas, Electrical Rest of World.



Will ETN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN) ended its day with the gain of +0.49% and closed at the price of $35.00 after opening at $35.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.58 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.00 million shares.



Nielsen Holdings N.V., an information and measurement company, provides media and marketing information, analytics.



Why Should Investors Buy NLSN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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