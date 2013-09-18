Traders Watch List - Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: REPYY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB: APPA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: REPYY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB: APPA).



Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: REPYY) opened its last trade at the price of $24.36. Its closing price was $24.33 after gaining 0.08% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 32.447 shares, while its average trading volume remained 26.662 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.50.



Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company engaging in upstream and downstream activities worldwide.



Will REPYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) percentage change plunged -1.00% to close at $28.65 with the total traded volume of 15.782 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 10.994 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.31 - $33.45, while its day lowest price was $28.39. The share price hit the day highest price of $28.74.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



Will MITEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) traded on volume of 95.259 shares in the last session against average volume of 68.662 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.10 and closed at $8.13 by scoring 2.65% gained. In the last three months’ the stock was 18%.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB: APPA) started its last trading session with the price of $0.34 and closed at $0.330 by scoring 1.54% gained. The stock traded with total volume of 1.41 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 03.277 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.62. Day range for the stock was $0.32 -$0.34.



A.P. Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery technology.



Will APPA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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