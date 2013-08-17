Traders Watch List: Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK)



Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) stock moved up +2.73% and finished the day at $14.32. The day started out with a higher opening price of $13.96, versus its prior close of $13.94.The company traded with the total volume of 2.06 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.37 million shares. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +9.98.Its year to date performance remained adverse -36.44%.



Ruckus Wireless, Inc (Ruckus) is a provider of Wi-Fi solutions. The Company’s solutions, which it calls Smart Wi-Fi, are used by service providers and enterprises to solve network challenges.



Why Should Investors Buy RKUS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) percentage change reduced -3.53% to close at $12.56 with the total traded volume of 2.06 million shares, and average volume of 1.07 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +3.04%. During last trade its minimum price was $12.56 and it gained its highest price of $13.06.



Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed REIT, which provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, mixed-use and industrial properties.



Has BDN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) started its trading session with the price of $19.42 and closed at $19.22 by scoring -1.33%. POM’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.00 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -5.65%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -1.99%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $18.67 - $22.72.

Pepco Holdings, Inc. (PHI) is a holding company, that, through regulated public utility subsidiaries, is engaged primarily in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity and the distribution and supply of natural gas (Power Delivery).



Has POM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a positive movement of +1.22%.Year to date performance of the stock remained negative with the decline of +-41.96%. KWK traded with volume of 2.00 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.69 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $1.66 while it started its day-trade at $1.63. Its 52-week price range was $1.44 - $4.96.

Quicksilver Resources Inc. (Quicksilver) is an independent oil and gas company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and gas in North America.



Will KWK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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