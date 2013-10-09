Traders Watch List - SABMiller Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII), Mazor Robotics Ltd (OTCMKTS:MZRTF), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII), Mazor Robotics Ltd (OTCMKTS:MZRTF), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO).



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY) opened its last trade at the price of $48.63. Its closing price was $47.63 after losing -2.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 41.218 shares, while its average trading volume remained 100.173 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.10. SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices.



Will SBMRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII) percentage change surged 10.00% to close at $0.0990 with the total traded volume of 1.09 million shares while its average volume of 112.909 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.04 - $0.20, while its day lowest price was $0.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.10. CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources, produces, and distributes industrial products in Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Magnesium, Basic Materials, and Consulting.



Will CDII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mazor Robotics Ltd (OTCMKTS:MZRTF) traded on volume of 43.480 shares in the last session against average volume of 22.757 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.28 and closed at $10.95 by scoring -0.27%. In the last three months the stock was up 55.32% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.70 - $11.48. Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Mazor Robotics Inc., engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia.



Will MZRTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) started its last trading session with the price of $1.25 and closed at $1.30 by scoring 4.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 304.364 shares, while the average trading volume remained 150.420 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.06. Day range for the stock was $1.23 and $1.30. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Will ZERO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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