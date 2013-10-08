Traders Watch List - SABMiller Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY).



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY) opened its last trade at the price of $48.59. Its closing price was $48.61 after gaining 0.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 36.440 shares, while its average trading volume remained 99.429 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.10. SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices.



Will SBMRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) percentage change plunged -3.62% to close at $19.43 with the total traded volume of 40.299 shares while its average volume of 85.199 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.28 - $21.49, while its day lowest price was $19.26. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.48. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



Will MTNOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI) traded on volume of 76.779 shares in the last session against average volume of 60.107 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.26 and closed at $2.20 by scoring -1.35%. In the last three months the stock was down -62.71% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $1.75 - $9.75. Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets.



Will VUZI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) started its last trading session with the price of $3.30 and closed at $3.34 by scoring -0.89%. The stock traded with total volume of 109.693 shares, while the average trading volume remained 391.783 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.94. Day range for the stock was $3.30 and $3.35. Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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