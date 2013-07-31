Traders Watch List - SABMiller Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH)



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY) declined -0.29% recently, while trading on 31,691.00 shares, at the price of $48.04. The stock changed hands in a range of $47.80 to $48.52 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $77.23B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $41.30 on Nov 16, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $57.07 on May 8, 2013. SABMiller plc is a holding company which has brewing and beverage interests across six continents. The Company is engaged in manufacture, distribution and sale of beverages.



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) added 0.95% recently, in the current trading session, at $9.53 with a total volume of 97,222.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 365,985.00 shares. It floated in a range of $9.50 to $9.59 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.78. Its market capitalization now moved to about $49.28B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $5.45 or above $9.59. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments.



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) recently recorded a fall of -1.94% and was moving within a range of $3.53 -$3.64, its current trading price is $3.53. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 47,855.00 shares, versus an average volume of 99,408.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $3.16 on Jul 1, 2013 and $4.77 was the best price in the same period. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH) added 4.72% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $135.06M. The share price, after opening at $1.05, hit a high of $1.14 and hovered above $1.05, while its recent trading price was $1.11. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.06M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 362,237.00 shares. Signature Group Holdings, Inc. (Signature) is a business and financial services enterprise with principal holdings in cash, financial assets, and controlling ownership interests in two operating subsidiaries, North American Breaker Co., Inc. (NABCO) and Cosmed, Inc. (Cosmed).



